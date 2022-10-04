POLO Dubai warns OFWs on pursuing online job offers promising work outside the country

In an advisory released by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates, the government agency warned Overseas Filipinos of accepting job offers found online promising work outside of the country.

“The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates received reports that certain individuals and entities, through social media posts, have been promising unemployed Overseas Filipinos based in Dubai jobs located outside the United Arab Emirates (cross-country). Recruited workers sometimes enter the country of employment illegally and are subjected to unfair labor conditions and practice,” reads the statement.

According to POLO Dubai, most of the time, these job offers are a form of illegal recruitment where OFWs are made to work in outskirts and conditions that prevents the workers to leave or ask for help.

They added that majority of these offers are posted on social media platforms such as Facebook groups, Tiktok, and Youtube.

“POLO Dubai warns the public to exercise extreme caution in pursuing job offers and applications for employment posted on social media to avoid falling victim to illegal recruitment and human trafficking schemes,” added POLO Dubai.

Overseas job seekers may confirm the existence and legitimacy of approved job orders per position, per agency, and per country through the POEA website.

The advisory is in line with the Department of Migrant Workers’ Global Campaign Against Human Trafficking and illegal recruitment.

