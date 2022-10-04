Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine peso value breaches P59

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) has recorded an all-time low currency value of the country on Monday, October 3 at P59 per 1 US dollar.

In the Foreign Exchange Summary of BAP, the peso-dollar exchange rate opened at P58.75 and closed at P59 on Monday which was also the highest intraday rate for the day.

On Tuesday, the rates opened at P58.88 and had a steady intraday rate of P59 as an average.

Screen Shot 2022 10 04 at 10.07.51 AM

Albay Representative Joey Salceda said in an interview with local media that the Philippines must brace for the possibility that the peso may weaken to as much as P65 against the US dollar.

Last September, the country has seeing a trend of setting new historic lows almost every day.

A former economist of the Philippine Competition Commission, Mr. Rainier Ric dela Cruz, explained in an interview with The Filipino Times why the peso has weakened against the US dollar in recent months.

“The major reason is because of inflation and the response of the US Federal Reserve (the equivalent of our Central Bank) to counteract it. In order to combat inflation, the Fed has raised major interest rates, which in turn, has made the US more attractive to investors,” said dela Cruz.

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has already stated that the palace will be monitoring the value of pesos vs US dollars. 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos Trixie Angeles

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns from post

47 mins ago
billy crawford coleen garcia

Coleen Garcia surprises Billy Crawford in French dancing show

2 hours ago
DSC07036

Lenovo Partners with Local UAE Artists to Showcase new Yoga PCs

2 hours ago
Lapid Fire

Veteran radio broadcaster Percy Lapid of “Lapid Fire” shot dead in Las Piñas

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button