Philippine peso value breaches P59

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) has recorded an all-time low currency value of the country on Monday, October 3 at P59 per 1 US dollar.

In the Foreign Exchange Summary of BAP, the peso-dollar exchange rate opened at P58.75 and closed at P59 on Monday which was also the highest intraday rate for the day.

On Tuesday, the rates opened at P58.88 and had a steady intraday rate of P59 as an average.

Albay Representative Joey Salceda said in an interview with local media that the Philippines must brace for the possibility that the peso may weaken to as much as P65 against the US dollar.

Last September, the country has seeing a trend of setting new historic lows almost every day.

A former economist of the Philippine Competition Commission, Mr. Rainier Ric dela Cruz, explained in an interview with The Filipino Times why the peso has weakened against the US dollar in recent months.

“The major reason is because of inflation and the response of the US Federal Reserve (the equivalent of our Central Bank) to counteract it. In order to combat inflation, the Fed has raised major interest rates, which in turn, has made the US more attractive to investors,” said dela Cruz.

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has already stated that the palace will be monitoring the value of pesos vs US dollars.