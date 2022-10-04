Lenovo Partners with Local UAE Artists to Showcase new Yoga PCs

Global Technology leader, Lenovo, has partnered with local UAE based artists of various disciplines to unveil the next generation of premium, ultra-slim Windows 11 Yoga laptops. The launch event which took place at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai showcased unique pieces of art ranging from digital art to CGI and sculptures, which were inspired by the new line up of Lenovo Yoga PCs.

As part of a wider campaign named #JustBeYou, Lenovo challenged; 3D Artist + Content creators Amir De Leon and Mostafa Eldiasty, Digital Artist, Kristel Bechara and world-renowned sculptor Idriss B to test the norms of contemporary and visual art and use technology to create their own unique master pieces which were on display at the event.

Speaking at the event, General Manager for Lenovo GULF, Mohammed Hilili said “We’ve designed and engineered the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more premium user experience to help people pursue their ambitions, relax, and get things done in their own way. Our inspiration behind the new line up was driven by the hybrid life becoming the norm and our consumers demanding more of their devices to suit their needs. Our goal is to deliver devices that truly empower our users to consume, create, and collaborate on their own terms. This launch also gave us a unique opportunity to collaborate with local UAE talent to showcase the true capabilities of the line up.”

The new Yoga line offers refreshes of the 14-inch and 16-inch Yoga Slim 7 Pro (known as Lenovo Slim 7 in the U.S.), the Yoga Slim 7i Pro (known as the Lenovo Slim 7i in the U.S.), and the Yoga 7. To meet the needs of the new hybrid home office, Lenovo has also announced today the new Yoga AIO 7, a new 4K 27-inch desktop PC that features an ergonomic hinge for endless adaptability, collaboration across multiple devices, and modern engineering for the contemporary home.

The Lenovo Yoga: Premium, Powerful, and Portable

Made to merge unbelievable portability and versatility with more power, Lenovo’s Yoga 2-in-1 convertible laptops were pioneers in opening possibilities for users to flip and fold from work to play. The Yoga sub-brand has since expanded to encompass even more premium consumer devices that now span multiple form factors, including ultra-slim clamshell laptops, desktop computers, Chromebooks, and tablets. In today’s new hybrid environment, the new generation of Yoga devices are designed to help people thrive against new challenges and opportunities in the way they connect, consume, create, and collaborate from the home, school, office, and beyond – giving users the tools to do more and the freedom to be themselves.

Lenovo’s new Yoga Slim line exemplifies the pinnacle of this performance and portability – defined by its refined craftsmanship, premium experiences, and bold innovation. These ultra-slim laptops integrate a comfort edge design with humanizing soft contours for easier and more comfortable mobility and handling. They’re also crafted for premium experiences, powered by Lenovo’s X Power, a new defined set of features committed to better upgraded performance. To add, they’re enhanced by Lenovo’s show-stopping PureSight displays that set a new standard of premium features for a sharper, faster, more realistic, Eyesafe-certified visual experience.

The Yoga Slim line stands for premium, portable performance – empowering users to adapt to hybrid living through smarter performance, sensing, security, and recognition capabilities – all made possible by the Lenovo A.I. Engine+. This A.I. engine’s smart performance can anticipate the user’s power or battery needs based on what they’re doing, while Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security – also part of Lenovo A.I. Engine+ – help keep work and play on the Yoga seamless and safer.

Consumers can also attach Lenovo’s latest advanced support offering Premium Care Plus for an elevated service experience. This includes personalized hardware and software support from a global network of elite technicians along with accidental damage protection, sealed battery warranty, smart PC performance solutions, and data migration assistance – adding a level of protection and care to keep users productive even when the unexpected occurs. For those who would like to help the environment, Lenovo’s CO2 Offset Service is a simple way of offsetting carbon emissions, allowing consumers to support one of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) projects.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 will start from 7,299 AED

The Lenovo Yoga 9 will start from 7,099 AED

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X will start from 6,299 AED

The Lenovo Yoga 7 will start from 5,299 AED

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon will start from 4899 AED