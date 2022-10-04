COA chairperson Jose Calida resigns from post

Commission on Audit Chairperson and former Solicitor General Jose Calida resigned from his post on Tuesday, October 4.

“This pertains to your query on whether Chair Calida stepped down from his post due to health reasons,” COA Public Information Office said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns from post

”Please be advised that the Chairperson was one of the officials whose appointment was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments. Today, the President issued reappointment to 10 cabinet members, unfortunately, Chair Calida was not one of those reappointed,” the statement added.

COA said it will wait for the President’s appointment of a new Chair for COA.

READ ON: Vic Rodriguez steps down as PBBM’s executive secretary

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin says President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has accepted the resignation of Calida.

Calida is a staunch supporter of Marcos during his 2016 and 2022 campaign.