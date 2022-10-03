UAE to experience drop in temperatures from October 3 with sighting of “Al Sarfa” star

UAE residents will get to enjoy cooler temperatures for the month of October, with the sighting of the “Al Sarfa” star.

The Emirates Astronomy Society, led by Chairman of the Board of Directors Ibrahim Al Jarwan stated that the “Al Sarfa” star signifies a decrease in heat that’s supposed to appear by the dawn of October 3rd.

He added that the Al Sarfa season marks the last of the four different mansions of Suhail, which will bring in a significant change in weather conditions, as well as a decrease in overall temperatures.

This morning, several parts of the UAE likewise woke up to dense fog formations.

The National Centre for Meteorology warned motorists to take extra caution on the road due to reduced horizontal visibility.