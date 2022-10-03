UAE new visa changes take effect today, October 3

The long-term visas are being granted to investors, entrepreneurs, startup owners, exceptional talents, scientists, professionals in various fields, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes.

The UAE Golden Visa residency programme was first implemented in 2019. It enabled expats to live, work, and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Several Filipino nurses and medical practitioners have been granted of the golden visa as the UAE government’s way of showing gratitude.

The benefits of long-term visas and Golden Visas will extend to immediate family members.

Children can be sponsored by the Golden Visa or Green Residence visa holder until the age of 25 – an increase from the previous rule of 18 years – with no age limit for unmarried daughters.

Children of determination are granted a residence permit, regardless of their age.

With the news rules which begins implementation today, the application criteria has now been eased, allowing more people across a diverse set of professions the opportunity to apply for the long-term visa.

Meanwhile, the new 5-year Green Residency Visa is aimed at attracting and retaining talent and skilled workers from all over the world. It will be granted to exceptional talents, skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Under the Green Residence visa, more benefits will be offered to facilitate the residence of family members residence. In addition, longer flexible grace periods will extend up to 6 months to stay in the country after the residence permit is cancelled or expired.

It requires applicants to obtain a freelance or self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and a minimum educational level of bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma.

Another part of the criteria is having a annual income from self-employment for the previous two years of not less than $98,000 or AED 360,000 or prove financial stability throughout his or her stay in the UAE.