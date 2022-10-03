UAE condoles with Indonesia following football stampede

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the victims killed in a stampede at a football match in East Java province, today.

President Sheikh Mohamed wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the deplorable accident.

At least 129 people were killed at an Indonesia football stampede when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas last Saturday, October 1.

The tragedy that took place at the eastern city of Malang also injured 180 people making it one of the world’s deadliest sporting stadium disasters this year.

Authorities stated Arema FC fans stormed the Kanjuruhan stadium late Saturday after their team lost 3-2 to visiting and bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

After two officers were killed, police, who described the unrest as “riots,” said they tried to persuade fans to return to the stands.