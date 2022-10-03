Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE condoles with Indonesia following football stampede

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the victims killed in a stampede at a football match in East Java province, today.

President Sheikh Mohamed wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the deplorable accident.

At least 129 people were killed at an Indonesia football stampede when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas last Saturday, October 1.

The tragedy that took place at the eastern city of Malang also injured 180 people making it one of the world’s deadliest sporting stadium disasters this year.

Authorities stated Arema FC fans stormed the Kanjuruhan stadium late Saturday after their team lost 3-2 to visiting and bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

After two officers were killed, police, who described the unrest as “riots,” said they tried to persuade fans to return to the stands.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOMINIC ROCO BUYBUST DRUG

PNP pushes move to introduce mandatory drug tests for celebrities

30 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 03 at 11.38.33 AM

Elon Musk presents humanoid robot prototype at Tesla AI Day

42 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 03 at 10.46.11 AM 1

WEMART group gathers to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 with their families in Dubai

2 hours ago
istockphoto 155439315 612x612 1

Plane refused landing in India and Jaipur after ‘bomb threat’

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button