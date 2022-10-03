Grade 10 student arrested for selling illegal drugs

An 18-year old student has been arrested by authorities during a buy bust opeation in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The student which was known as alias “Boss” was accompanied by a 21-year-old man who has been previously caught for selling illegal drugs.

According to PLT Rommel Baylon ng Novaliches police, the student was arrested after receiving a P1,000 marked money. Seized from the two male suspects are 7 kilos of suspected marijuana which amounts to 840,000 pesos.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, Police Brigadier General Nicolas D Torre III announced on his official page that the two were among the 11 most recent arrested individuals after their series of buy-bust operations.

Last weekend, actor Dominic Roco was arrested by the QC PNP in a sting raid along with 4 other male suspects. Confiscated from them were Php112,000.00 worth of shabu, Php14,000.00 worth of dried marijuana “kush”, a weighing scale, and the buy-bust money.

Read: Actor Dominic Roco arrested in drug buy bust ops in QC

Apart from that, a total of 50 other individuals were arrested in QCPD’s Anti-Criminality Operations. 18 wanted persons were nabbed including two Most Wanted Persons who were both charged with rape.

Meanwhile, o n the campaign against illegal gambling, 26 suspects were arrested.