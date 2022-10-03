Latest NewsNews

Grade 10 student arrested for selling illegal drugs

An 18-year old student has been arrested by authorities during a buy bust opeation in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The student which was known as alias “Boss” was accompanied by a 21-year-old man who has been previously caught for selling illegal drugs.

According to PLT Rommel Baylon ng Novaliches police, the student was arrested after receiving a P1,000 marked money. Seized from the two male suspects are 7 kilos of suspected marijuana which amounts to 840,000 pesos.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, Police Brigadier General Nicolas D Torre III announced on his official page that the two were among the 11 most recent arrested individuals after their series of buy-bust operations.

Last weekend, actor Dominic Roco was arrested by the QC PNP in a sting raid along with 4 other male suspects. Confiscated from them were Php112,000.00 worth of shabu, Php14,000.00 worth of dried marijuana “kush”, a weighing scale, and the buy-bust money.

Apart from that, a total of 50 other individuals were arrested in QCPD’s Anti-Criminality Operations. 18 wanted persons were nabbed including two Most Wanted Persons who were both charged with rape.
Meanwhile, on the campaign against illegal gambling, 26 suspects were arrested.
“Lubos akong nagagalak sa hanay ng kapulisan ng QCPD dahil sa kanilang malawakang pagpapatupad ng mga operasyon kontra kriminalidad, ito ay malaking tulong para sa pagpapanatili ng isang ligtas, tahimik, at payapa na lungsod ng Quezon.” saad ni PBGEN Nicolas D Torre III.

