Bongbong Marcos leads groundbreaking of subway projects in Metro Manila

Fresh from his Singapore trip, President Bongbong Marcos led the groundbreaking event for two subway projects in Metro Manila.

Marcos said in a speech on Monday that the two subway stations are set to benefit 150,000 passengers in 2028.

The two stations will he built in Ortigas and Mandaluyong City.

Marcos said Phase 1 of the project is expected to cut travel time between Quezon City and Ninoy Aquino International Airport from 90 minutes to at least 35 minutes.

“We fervently hope to soon enjoy the benefits that it brings to the general public,” Marcos.

“With accessible designated stations that can cater to a massive volume of passengers, we anticipate helping our people skip the long lines of traffic and even spare themselves from the perils of commuting,” he added.

The Chief Executive also sees increase in investment brought by the improving economic activity due to subway construction.

“Although it is a given that the construction of these structures will take time and cause disruption, let us be optimistic and just count these small inconveniences as a small price to pay for the fruitful results that this program, this project will yield,” Marcos said.

Once completed, the Metro Manila subway will be the first underground train system in the country.

The Transportation Department said that the Metro Manila subway system will run from Valenzuela to Bicutan, or more than 33 kilometers, with 17 stations.