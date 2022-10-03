Abu Dhabi to install over 1,200 new Mawaqif parking payment systems

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced the start of upgrading all parking payment machines to a 5G smart system, which enables the management of public parking areas via a smart digitally integrated network with the installation of cutting-edge technology. This will improve the quality of services offered to customers and increase the efficiency of the public parking system.

As the paper version is phased out, the new update will see parking tickets issued electronically. Customers can obtain an e-ticket by following a few straightforward instructions displayed on a digital screen, which include choosing the parking category, vehicle details (plate category, number, etc.), parking duration, and an appropriate payment method from a variety of options, including Mawaqif cards, cash, credit or debit cards.

The new smart displays allow customers to enter the necessary information and select the appropriate e-ticket type for all parking alternatives available around the emirate. During the update process, the devices will be redistributed based on consumption in each region. More than 1,200 devices using 5G technology will be deployed, and the full process will be finished by the end of this year.

According to the Integrated Transport Centre, digitizing the public parking payment system seeks to improve client services by implementing cutting-edge smart technologies that improve user experience and provide flexible, convenient, and rapid services.

The ITC also stated that the discontinuation of paper parking permits is part of its efforts to support the digital transformation of ITC services and to promote sustainability and an eco-friendly lifestyle in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This is consistent with the emirate’s ambition to change its cities via the use of smart technology in a number of industries and services. In keeping with the wise leadership’s aspirations and the national strategy to accomplish sustainable development goals and improve the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.