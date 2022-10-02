VP Sara Duterte pushes for mandatory ROTC in college

Officials in the Philippines are now considering the introduction of the Reserved Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) during college, instead of during senior high school

Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also the education secretary, stated that they have already met with some lawmakers to discuss proposals for the reinstatement of mandatory ROTC.

“During our discussion, I think it was clear to everyone that it is better to return ROTC to higher education since it was already there before. The basic education will focus on other parts of the curriculum that will instill discipline and love of country for our learners,” said VP Duterte in a message to reporters.

According to Michael Poa, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, “nothing is final yet” regarding the mandatory ROTC, which was abolished in 2002.

Prospero de Vera III, chair of the Commission on Higher Education, has yet to comment on the latest development, but in August, he announced a plan to implement an optional “advanced” ROTC program in college to supplement the mandatory ROTC in senior high school.