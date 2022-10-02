Robin Padilla recovers from heart procedure

According to his office, Senator Robin Padilla is now recovering following a heart procedure.

In a statement released on Saturday, the camp of Padilla said that the senator has been given clearance to go home after undergoing the medical procedure at the Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa City.

“The senator will continue with his recovery during the weekend, and expects to return to his work and normal routines soonest,” his office said.

Padilla also thanked those who are praying for his quick recovery.

Padilla’s wife, Mariel also gave an update on her husband’s condition.

“We had a successful heart procedure. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for us, but now ultimately we are just so grateful and we are so blessed that Robin is okay,” she said on Instagram.

Padilla was hospitalized during his visit to Spain due to hypertension.