OVP avoiding unnecessary provision of aid just for ‘photo ops’

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) stated on Friday that it is determined to avoid the needless duplication of operations and relief efforts for the general population, stressing that they have no need to so just for the sake of photo ops.

OVP spokesperson Reynold Munsayac stated during a news conference that they have already determined the target areas affected by Typhoon Karding.

“Two days pa po before tumama yung bagyo, naghanda na po yung ating disaster operations center… May mga target areas na kaming padadalhan. Ayaw namin ng duplication, hindi naman namin gagawing magbigay para mapicturan lang na meron kaming binigay doon sa area naman na hindi naman kailangang kailangan,” said the spokesperson.

Food items such as noodles and biscuits, as well as water, are included in their relief aid and are ready for distribution.

The OVP praised local government units (LGUs) for their preparations before the typhoon made landfall.

“So far, nakita ho namin yung mga LGUs, napakagaling ng preprartions nitong nakaraang bagyo, halimbawa ‘yung Quezon, nag-evacuate na sila bago pa tumama yung Karding at ‘yung ibang probinsya, prepositioned na rin ‘yung ibang relief items,” he added.

Munsayac added that the OVP has also sent condolences to the families of the five rescuers who died in the line of duty during Super Typhoon Karding.

The OVP spokesperson stated that as of September 23, the OVP had processed nearly PHP127 million in medical and burial assistance for 11,832 beneficiaries since July 1.