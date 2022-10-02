Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Mike Tan finishes college degree

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

It’s never too late for Kapuso actor Mike Tan to pursue his college degree after he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Mike shared a photo of him on Instagram attending their virtual graduation, showing him in toga.

Mike also thanked those who helped him achieve his dreams, including his manager, handler, professor, and classmates at Arellano University.

He also shared that some celebrities also helped him in his research for his course.

He also thanked his family, his wife and two children, for supporting him in his journey.

“My wife Cris and my daughters Tori and Prisci who inspired me to go through this program (despite the pandemic) and finally receive my college degree–I THANK THE LORD FOR ALL OF YOU ????????,” he wrote.

