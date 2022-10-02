LOOK: Expo City Dubai reopens for everyone from October 2022

Visitors were greeted with an emotional reunion with some of their favorite attractions at the official opening of Expo City Dubai on Saturday, one year after the start of Expo 2020 Dubai.

In addition to Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, which opened in September, the Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion are now open. Visitors can also purchase tickets to the Garden in the Sky observation tower and have daily access to the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza for free.

At 0900, around 50 Expo City Dubai employees and their families opened the Sustainability Entry Portal, welcoming the public and ushering in a new era. This evening, around 1815, Al Wasl will reawaken in spectacular fashion, with a spellbinding light show to celebrate the collaborative, creative, and optimistic spirit of this future-oriented city.

The AED 120 one-day Attractions Pass at Expo City Dubai grants access to the Vision Pavilion, the Women’s Pavilions, Alif, and Terra, which are open daily from 1000 to 1800, with more pavilions to be added as they open. Visitors can also purchase individual pavilion tickets for AED 50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination). A trip on Garden in the Sky costs AED 30 and is not included in the Attractions Pass (free for children aged five and under and People of Determination).

Expo City Dubai also welcomed back some of Expo 2020 Dubai’s most popular food and beverage vendors, including the traditional Emirati Al Fanar Restaurant & Café, ECCO Pizza & Pasta with its hearty Italian fare, and the popular Saudi Albaik. Food trucks from Poland, such as The Mattar Farm Express, B Café, Wofl, Tropicool, Daily Dose, and Milky Ice Cream, as well as French cuisine from La Serre, will serve a variety of quick bites, coffees, smoothies, and frozen treats. More outlets will be unveiled in the near future.

Tickets can be purchased at www.expocitydubai.com and at ticket offices at Expo City Dubai.