Dubai Police launches first-ever electric vehicle among luxury patrols

The Dubai Police General Command has added the first electric SUV vehicle, the Hongqi E-HS9 from ONEROAD Automotive Company, to its fleet of luxury patrol cars.

In the presence of H.E Maj. Gen. Saeed Al Malik, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, and a group of officers and employees from both sides, His Excellency Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, announced the official launch of the Hongqi E-HS9 from Mrs Jojo Zhang ChengLing, Executive Vice President of ONEROAD, at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

H.E Expert Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri praised the close cooperation, reaffirming that Dubai Police is always keen on promoting the Emirate’s safety and security, as well as maintaining its position as one of the world’s safest destinations.

“Through adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, etc.,” explained Maj. Gen. Al Mansoori.

The Hongqi E-HS9 is the brand’s first fully sports utility vehicle with SUV functionality. The E-HS9 has a sprint time of 5.0 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. The battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in approximately 6 to 8 hours. The E-HS9 electric vehicle has a range of approximately 440 kilometers per charge.

The metallic-painted E-HS9 appears modern and stylish in a straightforward manner. It has a number of advanced and modern screens. Information synchronization is possible across all of the screens in the vehicle.

“Dubai Police has always sought to add the most efficient, flexible and latest models of vehicles to its fleet to deal with various situations. These electric vehicles would improve traffic police performance and help achieve Dubai Police’s strategic objective of maintaining roads safety and security,” added Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri.

Expert Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri presented Mrs. Jojo Zhang ChengLing with a commemorative shield and a certificate of appreciation at the end of the official handover ceremony.