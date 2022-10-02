Dubai masterplans 37km road project for Hatta, Al Qudra lakes, other key development areas

In response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council to address the needs of demographic growth and urban expansion, and in an effort to foster the wellbeing of residents of the emirate, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads and lighting works at four residential communities of Dubai, namely Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta.

The 37km road project also includes road works over 21 km and adding streetlights for existing roads stretching 16 km. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Margham

“The construction of internal roads stems from RTA’s keenness to improve the infrastructure of roads, light and stormwater drainage systems in residential communities. The internal roads project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 8 km in an area on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, nearby Skydive Dubai. The infrastructure works also include rainwater drainage networks and streetlights. The project serves more than 1100 residents of the neighbourhood,” said Al Tayer.

Lahbab

“The internal roads project at Lahbab includes paving roads extending 4 km along with infrastructure works of rainwater drainage and streetlights. The scope of the project also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2 km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lahbab Camels’ Race Track. The project serves more than 3,000 residents, and improves the linking of the residential area under construction with the roads network,” commented Al Tayer.

Al Lesaily

“The internal roads at Al Lesaily span 7 km. The project includes road works at Saih Assalam near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake over more than 14 km, the project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area,” stated Al Tayer.

Hatta

“The project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Hatta, specifically at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and streetlights. The project serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points as well as the connection of the residential community under construction with the road network,” concluded Al Tayer.

RTA currently constructs internal road networks within three residential districts namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3 extending 34.4 km in total. They include roads extending 16 km at Al Quoz 2 to serve more than 3,000 residents, roads extending 6.4 km at Al Barsha South 3 to serve more than 4,500 residents, and roads extending 12 km at Nad El Sheba 2