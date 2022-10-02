Latest NewsNewsTFT News

129 dead in Indonesia football stampede

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report40 mins ago

Screengrab from Twitter: @akmalmarhali

At least 129 people were killed at an Indonesia football stampede when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas.

The tragedy that took place Saturday, October 1 in the eastern city of Malang also injured 180 people making it one of the world’s deadliest sporting stadium disasters this year.

Authorities stated Arema FC fans stormed the Kanjuruhan stadium late Saturday after their team lost 3-2 to visiting and bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

After two officers were killed, police, who described the unrest as “riots,” said they tried to persuade fans to return to the stands.

According to police, many of the victims were trampled or choked to death.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta initially stated that 127 people had died, but this figure was later revised to 129.

According to a hospital director, one of the victims was five years old.

During the stampede, images from inside the stadium showed poluce firing massive amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.

Throughout the chaos, people were carrying injured spectators.

Video footage circulating on social media showed people yelling obscenities at police officers wielding batons and riot shields.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report40 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sharon cuneta hermes louis vuitton 1

“Ayaw ako papasukin,” Sharon Cuneta blocked at Hermes, opts for Louis Vuitton instead

4 mins ago
Expo City Dubai reopen October 1

LOOK: Expo City Dubai reopens for everyone from October 2022

28 mins ago
Dubai sunrise landscape

Temperature dips ot 18.5°C as UAE welcomes October

1 hour ago
Reynold Munsayac OVP Spox

OVP avoiding unnecessary provision of aid just for ‘photo ops’

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button