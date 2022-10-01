WEMART offers special discounts exclusive for their mobile app users

You can now enjoy shopping at your favorite Asian gourmet supermarket in United Arab Emirates at the comfort of your homes through the WEMART App.

All must-have products of WEMART can be purchased in the app including fresh fruits and vegtables, meats, seafood, frozen items, snacks and pantry goods, deli and dairy, drinks, and even beauty product.

All of WEMART’s fresh products are grown organically and are farmed without the use of any pesticides, fertilizers, and are not genetically modified ensuring fresh quality of vegetables and fruits.

The mobile app, which is available for both IOS and Android, offers online shoppers both delivery and store pick-up of their bought goods. For purchases amounting to AED 100 and above, they deliver the products free of charge.

They have developed the online shopping platform and mobile application with the aim of easing grocery shopper’s shopping experience and providing speedy access to WEMART’s products.

The mobile app offers free membership registration and allows WEMART shoppers to earn points and redeem coupons. The total amount of purchase of shoppers correspond to points that they can redeem through vouchers.

It also allows convenient online card payments through Union Pay, gift cards, ApplePay or Visa/Mastercard.

WEMART is open from 8:00am to 1:00am daily. The mobile app is available in all WEMART’s branches.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai