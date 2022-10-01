UAE’s all-new “Little Draw” raffle starting from AED10 can win you up to AED 1M prize – here’s how

Filipinos and UAE residents now have a bigger, better chance to win up to AED 1 million with a brand-new draw in the country.

“Little Draw” positions itself as the most-affordable draw in the UAE, where residents only need to match 3 digits for only AED10, and win up to AED 100,000!

What separates “Little Draw” is that its winnings and entry tickets are available across several price points – with tickets available at AED 20, 50, and 100. The best part? The higher the amount of your ticket, the bigger your cash prize will be!

AED 100 will bring you the highly coveted grand prize of AED 1,000,000, while AED 50 and 20 tickets will give you the opportunity to win up to AED 500,000 and AED 200,000 respectively at the ‘Mega Raffle’ draw by the end of the year.

The Little Draw has two types of winning opportunities for everyone: “The Rolling Ball” and the “Mega Raffle” draw.

The Rolling Ball (Weekly Raffle)

The Rolling Ball Draw has the highest chance of winning by matching only 3 digits. Users only have to select 3 correct numbers from the rolling ball draw to win Llittle Draw.

For this, one must contribute to charity by purchasing a water bottle with prices ranging from AED 10 to AED 100. The participant will then become eligible to join the Rolling Ball draw.

Each participant must select 1 digit from three different sets of numbers ranging from zero to nine (0 to 9). On the draw date, 10 balls rolling in each of the three drums.

If the number written on those balls matches the exact drawn numbers by the machine, the participant gets first prize. Meanwhile, “Little Draw” will receive 25 folds of the ticket value to those who got the numbers correctly in a reverse order as the second prize. “Little Draw” will also give a third prize to those who got the numbers correctly in a ‘mixed’ order – with participants winning 2.5 folds of their ticket value.

Mega Raffle

Little Draw’s “Mega Raffle”, scheduled to be held this December 28, 2022, will have all entries pooled in where they can win 10,000 fold of the price they used when they bought their tickets.

Participants can check how they can claim their prize as well as further information about the “Little Draw” at their official website at: www.littledraw.ae