UAE says goodbye to masks

Filipinos in the UAE embrace the removal of the mask mandate as they can breathe easier in both outdoor and indoor settings – here’s all you need to know about the latest developments.

The UAE enters a new phase in its winning fight against COVID-19 with its announcement that the country will no longer mandate residents to wear masks across nearly all outdoor and indoor spaces.

Several Filipinos welcomed the fact that they no longer have to wear masks in the country. Here’s all you need to know about the latest developments.

It was only in February 2022 when the country began easing its mask rule, by making it optional to wear for outdoor, non-crowded spaces.From October 2022 onwards, UAE residents can anticipate a slew of measures for an all-new normal reminiscent of the prepandemic days.

BREATHE EASY

Residents cannot help but express relief with the announcement, especially since there were several cases of residents getting fined for not wearing one.

Those with medical conditions such as anemia are one of the most thankful with the ease of policies in wearing masks.

KC Delco shared that since she is anemic, she would constantly feel dizzy while wearing a mask. “Anemic ako kaya lalo akong nahihilo, kapos lag isa paghinda (dahil sa mask),” said Delco.

But overall, wearing of masks has been a key step in helping protect those immunocompromised and with respiratory problems.

“As an asthmatic, I am grateful with all the measures that UAE has put into place. Throughout the pandemic, I felt that I am safer here in UAE than in any other country,” said Jeremiah Ibañes.

Since the new measure was implemented on September 28, the only places left where masks are mandatory to wear include public transportation such as buses, taxis, and the Dubai Metro, as well as places of worship, and medical facilities.

Another noteworthy move is that the validity of the Al Hosn Green Pass has been extended from 14 to 30 days. This implies that fully vaccinated individuals only need to take a PCR test every 30 days to keep their status ‘Green’.

The move has a huge impact on those in the events, economic, and tourism sectors.

With the longer validity of the AlHosn Green Pass, more residents will more likely be more confident people to go out. Businessmen in UAE are looking forward to a boosted economy and the resumption of more physical events.

Kamal Vachani, partner at Al Maya Group, praised the UAE’s latest decision to ease a slew of restrictions that will motivate more consumers to go out and visit malls, shops, and other public places. which will help revitalize and reinvigorate the UAE’s economy even further.

“The UAE is always in forefront of easing the restrictions worldwide, for the benefi t of its residents and the country as a whole. We are grateful to the wise leadership of the UAE for this positive development which will further boost the confi dence of the general public,” said Vachani.

“The UAE’s proper handling of the COVID-19 pandemic led us to a point where COVID cases are at an all-time low which is a remarkable act that the world has to learn from. For our part at Al Maya, we will continue to take all necessary precautions across over 50 supermarkets that we handle, staying true to our commitment to following the country’s guidelines,” he added.

Raju Gidwani, Executive Director at Shankar Trading Company, states that while it might take some time for people to adjust not having to wear masks within indoor or even at outdoor spaces, the move is a clear indication that UAE has indeed won the fight against the coronavirus – especially now that the Christmas and New Year festivities are just around the corner.

“People’s mindset will take time to go back to normal. A lot of fear was there. Everybody is looking for some change. A change in mindset, of course, will take a little bit of time,” said Gidwani.

He added: “But definitely, this is a good move from the authorities. So it will give a positive impact but not immediately. It’s a very good move that they are going step by step. It will have a positive impact on the business in the near future. Christmas and New Year are fast approaching, and these festivities are some of what people missed in the past years. So we ideally want to enjoy these occasions as we go back to a normal life,” said Gidwani.

COMMITTED TO SAFETY

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that the relaxation of the country’s once stringent rules against COVID-19 is all thanks to the cooperation and commitment of the residents to bring the numbers of COVID-19 in a downward trend.

“We are fully confident that the conscious and responsible society of the UAE is worthy of this confidence, and will continue the commitment that was a major reason for us to reach this stability,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

In a symbolic move, the UAE will also no longer be publishing the number of COVID-19 cases daily, signifying that while the COVID-19 pandemic still remains, what was once a severe sickness that posed a global threat has been properly managed in the UAE.

“What the UAE has reached today is thanks to your commitment. We thank you for your awareness and solidarity in the past period.

All of us should thank the frontline heroes, whose mission has not ended, as COVID-19 is still present and the commitment is still in force to safeguard the significant achievements of the country and to preserve the health of its society,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

WE ARE ALL RESPONSIBLE

During the height of the pandemic, the “We Are All Responsible” campaign was launched by the UAE government to educate its residents and citizens of our roles in preserving everyone’s health and safety.

The Health Ministry said, “Remember, this time shall pass, as long as awareness is our weapon, and our commitment towards ourselves & our society is still ongoing… This shall pass and become from the past, and the whole world will witness the strength and unity of UAE people. #We_are_all_responsible”

Among the steps advocated to protect ourselves were practicing social distancing, regular handwashing and wearing of face masks.

And though there is now an ease in restrictions, many Filipinos have seemed to embrace this initiative saying they will continue to choose to practice proper health and safety measures.

In an online poll conducted by The Filipino Times, 8 out of 10 Filipinos said that they will still take the initiative to wear masks especially in crowded areas to safeguard their health.

Read: ‘Will you still wear masks?’: Filipinos react on ease of wearing masks in UAE

But nonetheless, they are very much happy with the easement in the mandates and the efforts of the UAE government in leading the country towards the end of the pandemic.

Out of a total of 658 respondents, 534 individuals or 81.16 per cent shared that mask wearing has been effective in warding off not just COVID-19, but other conditions as well.

Maria Liza Tañada said she will remain wearing masks saying “of course, health should not be compromised even during post pandemic particularly when indoors.”

For his part, Tian Sebas said that he would embrace the easement as it makes him feel that everything is slowly going back to normal.

“Goodbye masks. I personally feel confident that UAE has come to a point that we’ve reached the herd immunity and know better than when the pandemic started,” said Sebas. In the past two and a half years since the onset of the pandemic, the UAE has mandated the public to wear masks all the time.

With its highly successful quarantine measures and comprehensive vaccination program against COVID-19, the UAE was hailed as a model nation, becoming one of the world’s top places to live and work in during the post pandemic era.