UAE announces fuel prices for October 2022

The UAE has announced on Friday evening the fuel prices for the month of October 2022.

It’s as if the Fuel Price Follow-up Committee has granted motorists wish to lower the prices as majority of petrol products have eased their prices for this month.

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر أكتوبر 2022 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

The price of Super 98 has been eased to Dhs3.03 per litre in October, compared to Dhs3.41 per litre in September. The price of Special 95 pared to Dhs2.92 per litre from Dhs3.3 per litre in September.

The UAE fuel price follow-up committee also lowered the price of diesel to Dhs3.76 per litre in October from Dhs3.87 per litre in September.

Meanwhile, 91 E-plus will cost Dhs2.85 per litre in October, compared to Dhs3.22 in September.