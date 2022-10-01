Taguig court denies Vhong Navarro’s plea to stay in NBI detention center 

A Taguig court has denied the plea of television host Vhong Navarro to remain in the National Bureau of Investigation custody.

In a local media report, Navarro was reportedly not able to provide sufficient reason or justification on why he should he stay in custody under the NBI.

The camp of Navarro also failed to prove that there was a threat to his life and safety in the Taguig City Jail.

The Court of Appeals previously said that the Taguig City Prosecutor should file charges against the actor.

Navarro surrended to the NBI after a warrant of arrest was issued against him by the court for non-bailable rape case.

Cornejo camp appealed to the court for Navarro to be transferred to the city jail and not on the NBI custody.

The court said Navarro did not provide evidence regarding the alleged text messages and these messages may have many meanings and it cannot be said that it is a threat to his life and security.

The city jail officers said that they will protect the safety of all prisoners.