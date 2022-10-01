Amazon offers free shipping to the Philippines

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Photo courtesy: Johannes Eisele/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Filipino online shoppers can now enjoy free delivery of their parcels bought from Amazon after the shopping platform announced.

“International Free Shipping to Philippines is available on eligible products with total order value of USD 49 or more,” Amazon said.

The global e-commerce giant said the free shipping to the Philippines offer can be availed if a cart meets the minimum $49 (around P2,800) order threshold.

Higher shipping fees to the Philippines have prevented some Filipinos from engaging in cross-border shopping.

“Minsan kasi mas mahal pa yung shipping kaysa sa mismong product. Pero now, masaya kami na pwede na mag-order at libre na ang shipping fee,” said Clarisse Ng.

To avail free shipping to the country, shoppers must choose a Philippine address and get eligible items, it said.

“Once you have a cart with eligible items and meet or exceed the promotion threshold, you will see the Free Shipping option at checkout,” said Amazon.

Among the shop categories that can be purchased with free shipping include computers and accessories, books, beauty, Amazon fashion, home and toys.

Amazon also reminded shoppers that there are no changes to its import fee policy.

