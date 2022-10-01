Ex-OFWs from Saudi Arabia still waiting for backwages, appeals to Marcos 

Several former overseas Filipino workers or OFWs from Saudi Arabia have yet to receive their backwages are now appealing for help to President Bongbong Marcos.

Allen Del Rosario, a former computer programmer in Riyadh told GMA News that they were convinced by then former Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to return to the Philippines and wait for their backwages.

“Nanghihingi na lang kami sa mga NGO (non-government organization) at Filipino communities ng kaunting makakain po. ‘Yun ho ang ano, kaya napalipas namin ‘yung three months na ganun lagi,” Del Rosario said.

“Since 2016, ni-repatriate kami na wala man lang kaming dala ni piso sa bulsa. Pinakain lang kami ng OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) sa airport, pagkatapos po, inihatid sa bahay. May transportation naman pong pinrovide kaya lang ‘yun na lang po, hanggang ngayon, naghihintay pa rin kami,” he explained.

Del Rosario said that he has yet to receive his P500,000 worth of backwages. He also appealed to the new administration not to forget them while the country is restarting relationship with Saudi Arabia.

They also sent a letter to President Bongbong Marcos so that he can raise their situation to the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince.

“Panawagan po namin kay President BBM po na mag-intercede na po kasi anim na taon na po. Hindi naman po namin ninilimos ‘yung pera eh,” Del Rosario said.

“Medyo mahirap po. Hindi ho kasi ako sanay magtrabaho sa labas. Nagtatricycle na lang po ako ngayon,” he added.