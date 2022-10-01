DoubleDragon shares top reasons why condotels are a smart investment

Condo hotels or condotels are a combination of condominium and hotels. In the Philippines, condotels are becoming more popular and currently serves as a booming investment for OFWs.

In another session of TFT Usapang OFW, General Manager of The Filipino Times Vince Ang and Sales Head of DoubleDragon Janice B. Original shared the top reasons why a lot of Filipinos are eyeing investing on condotels.

Original shared in the live streamed webinar on Facebook that the beauty of condotels come from getting both benefits of condominium and hotels by only having one unit.

“The hotel operator will take care of all maintenance and repairs, marketing and leasing,” said Janice Original.

She also shared that condotels are perfect for those who are looking for a passive income in the long run.

“This can serve as your retirement plan. We all know that when we want to retire in the Philippines, you just need to chill out while the business is earning for you,” said Original.

There are a lot of condotels in the Philippines. But Original said, you should first ask yourself the following questions to know if condotels are a great investment for you:

Do you think that you won’t be able to use the property often?

Condotels are perfect for OFWs who are outside of the country most of the time.

2. Do you have little to no time to spare to manage a rental business?

You also need to consider the time difference. Managing a business from aroad can sometimes be tricky and challenging. Investing in a condotel will alow you to focus on work while the developer lease your property

3. Do you want to earn a passive income?

In select condotels, the terms for earning a property can be monthly, quarterly or yearly.

Original also advised TFT viewers to consider the location of the property and check whether its conducive for leisure and for business.

“Hindi pwedeng kung saan-saan lang ang location. Check out attached expenses na kailan mong paghandaan. And know ano ba ang risks na dapat mong isaalang-alang sa iyong investment,” shared Original.

Investment made simple

For new investors in condotels, Original shared DoubleDragon’s Happy rooms as an example. It is a condotel based in Manila that had 96% occupancy rate even amidst the pandemic.

Apart from no longer worrying about operating your headache, they also take care of furnishing the condotel.

“Everything is already fully furnished. You don’t have to worry about the interior,” said Original.

As unit owners of Hotel 101, you get 30% of the sales of the room exclusive of the taxes and operational costs. Since its also condominium, you also have a title. You can also have 10 free vouchers of free stays across the country.

“DoubleDragon gets 70% of the room sales but will solely shoulder all the risks and management costs,” said Original.

They also take care of marketing and looking for clients.

During the webinar, Janice also shared several payment options and easy payment plans for interested OFWs. For more information on condotels, contact: [email protected]

DoubleDragon Corp. is one of the leading property companies listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange with a market copialization of over US$1 Bilion. Led by Edgar “Injop* J. Sia Il (Founder of Mang inasal) and Tony Tan Caktiong (Founder of Jollibee), the company has completed 1.25 million square meters of leasable space this 2022.

They are eyeing in opening in Davao and Boracay.

DoubleDragon will also be participating in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Expo (PPIE) which will held on November 5 and 6, 2022 at Crowne Plaza, Dubai. Register for free at ppie.ae.