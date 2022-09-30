West Zone offers slashed prices of up to 50% this October

Apart from offering competitive prices, West Zone Supermarket is giving their valued customers a special treat as they welcome the month of October with slashed prices of up to 50%.

Starting this Saturday, October 1, West Zone shoppers can enjoy filling up their cupboards and home with must-have grocery items, laundry essentials, and household items while saving more through West Zone’s ‘Spend more, save more’ promo.

Filipino customers will get more value from their budget with several Pinoy favorite items included in their list of products on promo.

Top Pinoy items we love that are on sale across West Zone’s branches are Argentina Corned Beef, Knorr Liquid Seasoning, Skyflakes, Century Tuna, 555 Sardines, Royal Spaghetti, Jack n’ Jill Chips, Del Monte canned goods, Colgate, Downy, and more.

It only gets better as West Zone extends its incredible ‘Wow deals’ not only for this coming weekend but throughout the first nine days of October.

This amazing offer is West Zone’s way of thanking their loyal customers who continuously choose their more than 130 branches as their go-to store for all their necessary household needs. And as brand loyal customers, Filipinos have long been supporting West Zone’s journey as it grows into the largest supplier of Pinoy-products across the UAE.

So, enjoy spending more while you save more when you visit West Zone this coming October, ka-TFT! Keep an eye on their social media sites for the most recent offers and information.