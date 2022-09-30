UAE to expect rain and fog this weekend – NCM

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts rain, fog, dust and high humidity in eastern and southern areas by the afternoon both on Friday and Saturday.

The rainy weather conditions are expected to be largely contained to the Northern Emirates, with mostly sunny spells in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, September 29, the NCM recorded thunderstorms and lightning on Sharjah area.

Fog is expected to roll in on both Saturday and Sunday, with moderate winds contributing to dusty conditions throughout the weekend. It is also forecasted for the UAE temperatures to gradually drop.

Highest forecasted temperature in Abu Dhabi on Friday is 38°C and is expected to dip to 35°C by Sunday.

In Dubai, highest temperatures will peak at 38°C on Friday, falling to 36°C by Sunday.

The lowest temperatures of the weekend will be recorded in Fujairah, with a forecast of 31°C for Sunday.

Humidity will remain high, reaching levels of up to 95% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday.