Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to expect rain and fog this weekend – NCM

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts rain, fog, dust and high humidity in eastern and southern areas by the afternoon both on Friday and Saturday.

The rainy weather conditions are expected to be largely contained to the Northern Emirates, with mostly sunny spells in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, September 29, the NCM recorded thunderstorms and lightning on Sharjah area.

Fog is expected to roll in on both Saturday and Sunday, with moderate winds contributing to dusty conditions throughout the weekend. It is also forecasted for the UAE temperatures to gradually drop.

Highest forecasted temperature in Abu Dhabi on Friday is 38°C and is expected to dip to 35°C by Sunday.

In Dubai, highest temperatures will peak at 38°C on Friday, falling to 36°C by Sunday.

The lowest temperatures of the weekend will be recorded in Fujairah, with a forecast of 31°C for Sunday.

Humidity will remain high, reaching levels of up to 95% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT moira jason123

Netizens react on Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin’s posts which seems to be for one another

10 mins ago
TFT evac

Construction of multipurpose gym as evacuation centers a ‘must’: solon

3 hours ago
fuel

UAE set to announce oil prices for October

4 hours ago
iStock 1072676134 1

DOH wants to maintain healthcare workers deployment cap

20 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button