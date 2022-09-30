UAE set to announce oil prices for October

The United Arab Emirates is set to announce the oil prices for the month of October on Friday, October 30 or Saturday, October 1.

The monthly retail fuel prices is adjusted at the end of every month to align with the global prices.

In the past years before the announced deregulation in 2015, fuel prices used to be announced in the last week of every month.

For September, the price of Super 98 has been eased to Dhs3.41 per litre, slashing 62 fils per litre.

Motorists are expecting another slash in prices as it is the trend in the past two months. September is the second consecutive month that the UAE has decreased the retail fuel prices. In August, the prices were slashed by 60 fils per litre.