Al Wasl Dome of Expo City Dubai to ‘awaken’ this Saturday

Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl dome will be bringing back the spectacle on Saturday, September 30 through a visual show according to state news agency, WAM.

The revival of the one of the most-talked-about dome is in line with the official launching of the Expo City Dubai which will begin to welcome visitors again starting October 1.

Entitled “Awakening of the Al Wasl”, the event will feature a magical and masterful display of stunning visuals and stirring music.

The visual show will begin after the evening prayer at 6:15pm.

Al Wasl’s 360-degree projection surface will allow visitors to immerse in a spellbinding visual theatre, merging awe-inspiring technologies with some of the world’s most creative minds and demonstrating the deep-rooted values and vision of the UAE.

Al Wasl projections will take place five evenings a week from Wednesday to Sunday and are open to all visitors, free of charge.