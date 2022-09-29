Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo wants regular monitoring of OFW physical, mental health

Courtesy: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

Senator Raffy Tulfo appeals to the Department of Migrant Workers to regularly conduct physical and mental health monitoring to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The senator made the proposal on the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing about the status and discrimination of OFWs. Tulfo said the government needs to make sure that the well being of OFWs are protected. 

Tulfo suggested that there should be a government representative who will regularly visit and check on the condition of OFWs especially those who are working as household helpers. 

The senator said some OFWs are being maltreated and yet could not complain because their cellphones were confiscated by their employers. 

“Kung meron pong regular monitoring, sana pagkatapos ma-deploy ‘yung OFW natin may pupunta po para tignan po ‘yung kalagayan ng OFW,” he said.

DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople said that they will develop mechanisms to check on their first month of employment and their families regularly. She said that recruitment agencies should be able to dispatch a member of their team to check on the OFWs that they hired. 

“Pwede po pag-isahin ‘yung monitoring and psychological exam, so sabay ng pagdalaw or pag-monitor sa kaniya every two or three months, isa-subject na rin siya sa exam,” she said.

Tulfo said mental health monitoring should also be done months after deployment. 

“Psychological exams i-schedule po after several months ma nagtatrabaho na po sa abroad, kung kumusta na po ‘yung state of mind niya. Pag nakita na natin na iba na sinasabi nito, very homesick na siya, then tulungan natin siya, i-pullout natin,” he added.

