Security guard kills two fellow guards in Makati over food dispute

A security guard shot and killed two of his fellow security guards in a house in Makati City. Investigations reveal that the suspect became angry when he saw that the only food served was rice.

The victims were identified as Jay-Ar Tomenio and Eugene Sitjar, who both suffered bullet wounds in the head and stomach, as per by John Consulta on GMA News “24 Oras”.

“Nung hapon nag-inuman yung suspek kasama yung isang victim. Pagkatapos nilang mag-inuman, may naihain na pagkain nilatag sa mesa, napansin nitong suspek na yung pagkain lang nandon is rice wala yung ulam, so uminit yung ulo niya,” said Makati Police Chief Police Colonel Edward Cutiyog.

Authorities arrested the suspect, Julius Cortez, who allegedly attempted to flee to the adjacent subdivision.

Two witnesses pointed out that Cortez shot the victims. The suspect refused to comment on the crime he comitted.

