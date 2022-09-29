Ople wants to criminalize use of agents in recruiting OFWs

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople wants to criminalize the practice of using agents by some recruitment agencies to recruit potential overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Ople made the proposal during the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing on Wednesday.

Ople is reacting on the questions of Senator Raffy Tulfo on the fate of OFW Jovelyn Tang Andres who was found dead on March 25,2022. Tulfo said Jovelyn was forced to abort her baby and was sold to different employers despite her deteriorating mental health.

Tulfo also revealed in the hearing that Jovelyn was recruited by an agent identified as Emma Fernandez.

Ople said only local agencies are allowed to recruit employees.

“Illegal recruiter siya una dahil hindi siya empleyado ng licensed agencies. Pangalawa, malamang commisison-based so baka bawat nirerecruit niya sa probinsya may practice po na isa yan sa pinaka-source kung bakit ang dami ng welfare cases natin,” she said.

“Kasi ang unang naglalaho yung ahente pag nakuha na niya na commsion niya wala na. Baka dapat i-criminalize na ang paggamit ng ahente bilang extension ng recruitment agencies,” Ople added.

Tulfo vowed to look into the proposal but also push for the filing of cases against the officials of the manpower agencies involved in Jovelyn’s case.

“It happened three times at ang sagot ng agency tapusin mo ang kontrata mo mas mahalaga ang pera sa kanila kesa sa buhay ng tao.Gusto ko pong sampahan sila ng kasong kriminal, gusto ko sila makulong we have to tap the DFA para magsampa ng kaso laban sa Gulf Synergy,” Tulfo explained.