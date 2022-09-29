Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos’ working visit to US could potentially create $4B worth of investments, over 112,000 jobs – Malacañang

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s working visit to the United States last week might result in close to $4 billion in investments.

The Palace aid in a statement that commercial agreements and pledges secured in the United States have an estimated investment value of $3.9 billion and a potential employment generation of 112,285 jobs. Malacañang further stated that the investments will come from a variety of industries. These include (but not limited to): Information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), data centers, and manufacturing.

The Palace highlighted that the estimations would not include the full potential of future investments from a number of corporations with whom Marcos and other officials spoke in New York. Some corporations have indicated interest in making new or additional investments in the nation, but their plans have yet to be completed, according to the Palace.

Marcos stated in his welcome speech on September 25 that his team had conducted four roundtable conversations on critical economic sectors such as IT-BPM, digital infrastructure, global brands, industry, and infrastructure. He also visited with the Asia Society, where he spoke with numerous leaders of the US business sector on the current state of the global and regional economies.

