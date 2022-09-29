Khosta-2 cororonavirus found in Russian bats shows signs of vaccine resistance

A new Covid-like virus named Khosta-2 was found in Russian bats by a team of researchers at Washington State University (WSU) in the United States, only days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 pandemic to be over.

Khosta-2 is a sarbecovirus, which is a kind of respiratory virus similar to Covid. The virus was first discovered in 2020, but experts did not believe it would pose a threat to people.

According to a recent study by WSU’s Paul Allen School for Global Health experts, the Khosta-2 virus may infect human cells. SARS-CoV-2 and Khosta-2 are both coronaviruses in the same subclass known as sarbecoviruses.

“In this study, we tested how well the spike proteins from these bat viruses infect human cells under different conditions. We found that the spike from virus Khosta-2 could infect cells similar to human pathogens using the same entry mechanisms, but was resistant to neutralisation by serum from individuals who had been vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2,” read the study published in the journal, PLoS Pathogens.

It further stated that the new virus is capable of evading people’s current vaccination immunity versus COVID-19.

Khosta-1, a similar virus discovered in Russian bats in 2020, could not penetrate human cells like Khosta-2. The new virus binds to the same protein, ACE2, that SARS-CoV-2 employs to enter human cells.

The good news is that, unlike the Omicron variety of Covid-19, the Khosta-2 virus is unlikely to cause serious illness in humans, according to the study.

“We do not want to scare anybody and say this is a completely vaccine-resistant virus, but it is concerning that there are viruses circulating in nature that have these properties—they can bind to human receptors and are not so neutralised by current vaccine responses,” said Michael Letko, the lead scientist in the study in an interview with Time magazine.