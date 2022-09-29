Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Khosta-2 cororonavirus found in Russian bats shows signs of vaccine resistance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A new Covid-like virus named Khosta-2 was found in Russian bats by a team of researchers at Washington State University (WSU) in the United States, only days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 pandemic to be over.

Khosta-2 is a sarbecovirus, which is a kind of respiratory virus similar to Covid. The virus was first discovered in 2020, but experts did not believe it would pose a threat to people.

According to a recent study by WSU’s Paul Allen School for Global Health experts, the Khosta-2 virus may infect human cells. SARS-CoV-2 and Khosta-2 are both coronaviruses in the same subclass known as sarbecoviruses.

“In this study, we tested how well the spike proteins from these bat viruses infect human cells under different conditions. We found that the spike from virus Khosta-2 could infect cells similar to human pathogens using the same entry mechanisms, but was resistant to neutralisation by serum from individuals who had been vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2,” read the study published in the journal, PLoS Pathogens.

It further stated that the new virus is capable of evading people’s current vaccination immunity versus COVID-19.

Khosta-1, a similar virus discovered in Russian bats in 2020, could not penetrate human cells like Khosta-2. The new virus binds to the same protein, ACE2, that SARS-CoV-2 employs to enter human cells.

The good news is that, unlike the Omicron variety of Covid-19, the Khosta-2 virus is unlikely to cause serious illness in humans, according to the study.

“We do not want to scare anybody and say this is a completely vaccine-resistant virus, but it is concerning that there are viruses circulating in nature that have these properties—they can bind to human receptors and are not so neutralised by current vaccine responses,” said Michael Letko, the lead scientist in the study in an interview with Time magazine.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1072676134 1

DOH wants to maintain healthcare workers deployment cap

6 mins ago
Barbie Imperial pagtanggol

Barbie Imperial regrets defending Diego Loyzaga from cheating allegations

10 mins ago
dubai landscape night

Dubai first in Arab world, fifth globally in United Nations’ E-Government Survey

2 hours ago
TFT peso59

Highest intraday rate of Philippine peso hits P59 against US dollar

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button