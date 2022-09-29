Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police jail mom, two other women for selling baby on social media for AED 12,000

Dubai Police nabbed three Asian women who attempted to sell a baby boy for AED 12,000 on social media.

The case dates back to February 2021, when the Dubai Police set up an ambush after getting a tip about the social media advertisement about the infant-seller.

According to the Dubai Criminal Court, it was the baby boy’s own mother who advertised that she was selling her own baby when the kid was less than two months old.

The mother then agreed to sell the baby to a person, who was actually an undercover cop. The second accused promised to fetch the child from his mother, while the third accused was supposed to collect the infant in the Jumeirah neighborhood, where all three were ambushed by police.

During interrogations, the boy’s mother revealed that the child was the result of an unlawful relationship and that she had attempted to sell him because she needed the money.

All three defendants have been sentenced to three years in prison and will be deported after serving their time. The baby will be placed in specialized care.

