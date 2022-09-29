DOH wants to maintain healthcare workers deployment cap

The Health Department wants to maintain the number of healthcare workers to be deployed in other countries.

“Kung kami po ang tatanungin sa Department of Health, we would like to sustain or maintain this cap na wala nang mag-i-increase pa sa mga naipapadala nating mga healthcare workers abroad,” Vergeire said in a press briefing.

Vergeire said that the country is experiencing shortage of health workers due to their migration in other countries.

Vergeire said they currently need 106,000 healthcare workers.

“Kung titignan po natin, kailangan lagi binabalanse ‘yun pong ating production doon sa migration o kaya doon sa mga na-de-deploy natin,” the DOH OIC said.

“Hanggang sa kulang pa po ang produksyon sa mga specific healthcare workers profession na ito, sana po ‘yung deployment cap natin ay manatili na lamang sa ganoon,” she added.

Vergeire said that they will be talking to the Department of Migrant Workers and the Labor Department to talk about this concern.