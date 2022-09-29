BI arrests foreigner alleged as mastermind behind illicit website

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) stated on Thursday that a 64-year-old convicted sex offender from the United Kingdom was detained in Misamis Occidental for his alleged involvement as the mastermind behind a child porn website.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the culprit, named as John Crotty, was apprehended on September 15 at his rented house in Tangub City after police discovered evidence of him distributing indecent photographs of young Filipino women throughout his social media accounts and website.

“The sex offender was reportedly jailed for nine years in the UK but moved to the country shortly after his release from prison,” said Tansingco.

For his part, BI Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. stated that the arrest was made possible by intelligence obtained from British authorities, who indicated that Crotty was the subject of a “green alert” issued by International Criminal Police Investigation Organization (Interpol) on February 21, 2018.

A “green notice” issued by Interpol intends to “provide a warning about a person’s criminal activities, if the individual is judged to be a possible threat to public safety.”

According to Mahanan, the suspect landed in the nation on February 6 to go into hiding and has since overstayed his visa.

Given this, the BI stated that Crotty is now facing deportation and has been placed on the BI’s blacklist, thereby barring him from reentering the country.