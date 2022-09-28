Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Suspect in attack on 67-year old Filipina in US pleads guilty

Screengrab from Yonkers Police Department

The suspect in the attack on a 67-year-old Filipina in New York has filed a guilty plea to charges filed against him.

The suspect identified as 42-year-old Tammel Esco entered a plea agreement at the District Attorney’s Office according to a GMA News report.

Esco was identified through the CCTV obtained by the police. The attack happened last March 11.

The Filipina victim was punched by the suspect 125 times and kicked several times. The victim suffered facial bone fracture, brain bleeding, and multiple contusions and bruises on her face.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder and one count of assault under hate crime, a violent felony, which were filed against the suspect.

“Today’s agreement secured justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence,” District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said in a statement.

The court will sentence Esco in November.

