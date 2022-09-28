“Philippines is open for business”: Marcos opens new terminal at Clark Airport

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. stated Wednesday that the new passenger terminal building at Clark International Airport (CRK) sends a “strong signal” to the rest of the world that the Philippines is open for business.

Marcos led the grand inauguration of the CRK’s new passenger terminal building, where he unveiled the building marker and toured throughout what has been termed as a state-of-the-art complex envisioned to be Asia’s next major gateway.

“…This facility is essentially a very strong signal that yes, indeed, we are open for business. We just opened a new terminal. It is state-of-the-art and this is one of the things that we will continue to do in the future to bring you all to come and be partners with the Philippines to help the lives of our people to help the Philippine economy and para pagandahin ang buhay ng Pilipino, para pagandahin naman natin ang Pilipinas,” said Marcos in his speech.

He expressed optimism that the new passenger terminal building at the CRK, as well as other public-private partnership (PPP) developments, will entice investors to conduct business in the Philippines.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to doing all possible to ensure that partnerships benefit both the public and commercial sectors, as well as the people.

“…This is a perfect example of what government and the private sector can do. And makikita mo kung private sector lang ang gumawa nito, hindi nila kinaya. Kung gobyerno lang ang gumawa, hindi rin kinaya ito,” he added.