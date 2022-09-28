Passengers flying to PH, 7 other countries via Etihad still required to wear face masks

Passengers headed to the Philippines will still be required to wear masks while onboard an Etihad flight.

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier, announced that passengers with flights to the Philippines as well as 7 other countries must wear masks during their flight. Passengers headed to destinations other than the eight specified countries no longer need to wear the face mask.

“Masks are optional and will only be required for passengers flying to China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Maldives, Philippines, South Korea, Seychelles or *Canada (*until 30 September only),” read the statement.

This, after UAE officials announced that they have relaxed a majority of COVID-19 safety regulations effeective September 28. Masks are no longer required within airport facilities – however, although airlines may enforce the rule to have passengers wear masks within planes, if it is essential.

A government official said on Tuesday that the necessity for pre-departure testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers will be determined by the requirements of their destinations. UAE airlines disinfect their aircraft on a regular basis, and modern HEPA filters eliminate the vast majority of viruses, bacteria, and allergies.