Marcos honors memory of 5 fallen Bulacan rescuers

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. paid homage on Tuesday night to the five rescue workers who perished in the line of duty in Bulacan province amid Typhoon Karding’s onslaught (Noru).

He also prayed for their families and promised to remember their bravery and courage.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that we lost five good men to Typhoon Karding. Our prayers go to the families of George Agustin, Troy Justin Agustin, Marby Bartolome, Narciso Calayag Jr., and Jerson Resurreccion. Their courage and bravery will live on in our memory,” wrote the president on his Facebook page.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles expressed gratitude for the five rescuers for their “heroic” sacrifices and expressed sorrow to their families, friends, and coworkers.

“Hindi matatawaran ang kanilang ipinakitang sakripisyo na kahit sariling buhay nila ay handang ialay para masagip ang ilan nating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng tulong. Ang buong bansa ay nagbibigay-pugay sa kanilang kabayanihan,” said Cruz-Angeles.

Bulacan’s provincial administration also recognized and lauded the rescue workers of the province’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

“Sa ngalan ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Bulacan at ng ating mga kababayan, ang inyong abang lingkod ay lubos na nakikiramay sa mga pamilyang naulila ng ating mga magigiting na rescue workers na nasawi habang tumutupad ng tungkuling mailigtas ang ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng hagupit ng bagyong Karding (In the name of Bulacan provincial government and our fellow Bulacan natives, I am sending my condolences to the families of our gallant rescue workers, who died while in the line of duty to save people during the onslaught of Typhoon Karding),” said Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando on Facebook.