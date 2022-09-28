Foreigner arrested in NAIA over Php20M worth of cocaine

A foreigner was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA after attempting to smuggle almost P20 million worth of cocaine upon his arrival in the country.

The suspect was identified as Stephen Joseph Szuhar. He’s a 75-year-old American citizen according to a report on GMA News.

Szuhar said that this was his first time traveling to the Philippines. He came from Brazil before traveling to the Philippines via a flight from Doha, Qatar.

Operatives of the NAIA Inter Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group received a tip about the drug trafficker. He was carrying some 3 kilograms of cocaine in his suitcase.

“Nagsimula po ito sa isang intelligence information na galing sa ating counterparts po na wherein a certain individual po ay magdadala ng undetermined amount ng illegal drugs dito,” said IA3 Gerald Javier, deputy task group commander of the task force.

The suspect said he doesn’t own the cocaine and could have been placed by other individuals in his luggage.

“The bank in Brazil told me they were going to send some clothes to the bank here in Manila,” the suspect said.

“I don’t need to sell cocaine. I have $600 million of my own in my life and about 400 million. We don’t need money to sell cocaine, believe me,” he added.