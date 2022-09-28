Dubai Airports lift face mask requirement from September 28

Passengers in Dubai can now breathe easy as Dubai Airports has announced that travelers no longer need to wear masks when traveling via the Dubai International Airport (DXB) and the Dubai World Central (DWC).

A spokesperson from Dubai Airports told The Filipino Times that the decision to wear masks will now depend upon each airline, especially when boarding the plane. However, wearing face masks within the airport is no longer necessary.

“Dubai Airports confirms that in line with directives of the Covid19 Control and Command Centre through the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, it is not mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can however request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary,” said the spokesperson.

“The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment,” added the spokesperson.

In September 26, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that UAE residents no longer need to wear masks nearly all indoor spaces, with the exception of hospitals, places of worship, and public transportation.