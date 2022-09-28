Customs in PH seizes Php8M shabu hidden inside toy shipment from London

Authorities in the Philippines apprehended two receivers of a cargo containing 1.14 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP7.87 million in Bacoor City, Cavite, during a controlled delivery operation.

The operation was carried out a day after a cargo of “gifts and soft toys” arrived from London, United Kingdom on September 26. After an X-ray screening revealed suspicious pictures, the package was subjected to a physical examination.

During the physical examination, three blue plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance presumed to be shabu were discovered hidden in a box including headdresses, a letter, and a yellow-green plastic bag containing two Star Wars plush toys.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Clark said in a statement on Wednesday, September 28, that the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

K9 sweeping was performed on the subject cargo, which revealed the likely presence of illegal drugs. The CAIDTF conducted field testing on the white crystalline substance, which revealed the presence of shabu.