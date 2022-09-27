‘Will you still wear masks?’: Filipinos react on ease of wearing masks in UAE

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday, September 26 that it would ease Covid-19 restrictions in the country starting on Wednesday, September 28.

Many Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates lauded the move, saying that it’s a reflection of the country’s successful drive in combatting the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Wow, this is good news,” commented Facebook user HajarSan Calbe. Another user named Balolong Lintogonan said “UAE lang sakalam!” – a slang which loosely translates to UAE is the best.

Those who are in the Philippines commented that they can only wish for the same ease in Covid-19 restrictions.

Other users cannot help but express relief with the announcement. They say wearing masks was challenging, especially for those with medical condition such as anemia.

User KC Delco shared that since she is anemic, she would constantly feel dizzy while wearing a mask. Other users agreed with her saying they experience the same

“Anemic ako kaya minsan nahihilo ako sa sobrang init plus naka-mask pa lumalala na,” said FB user Mei Fei Fei.

Other Filipinos in the UAE have mixed reactions on the ease on wearing masks.

In our TFT Tanong ng Bayan post, more than 400 individuals reacted a thumbs up which means that they will still be wearing masks while almost a hundred reacted that they are happy with the non-requirement of masks.

In the comment section, in answering the question “Ngayong hindi na mandatory and face masks sa UAE, magsusuot ka pa rin ba dito?”, the reactions of netizens were split.

Some straightforwardly said ‘no’, while others say, they would still wear masks voluntarily.

“Yes, for the protection of my baby. Mahirap na i-compromise ang health ng bata,” said Monching Logan.

User Maria Liza Tañada said she will remain wearing masks saying “of course, health should not be compromised even during post-pandemic particularly when indoors.”

Some reacted to the news with humor, with one saying that he feels bittersweet as he has only began selling face masks a few days ago.

Others kiddingly say that they feel sad for those who would like to hide their faces behind masks while user named Jhan K LG jokingly said that she will keep wearing masks to hide from people whom she owed money.

How about you, ka-TFT? Will you still wear masks?

