Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announces October 8 as paid leave for private sector for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has declared that on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, Saturday, October 8, 2022, would be a paid leave day for the private sector.

The Prophet’s birthday is celebrated on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries.

The remaining two public holidays will be Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. Starting from December 1 to 3, with December 4 being a Sunday, this will be equivalent to a final four-day weekend.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

POGO rescued

PH to deport 40,000 illegal Chinese POGO workers

1 hour ago
TFT masks123

‘Will you still wear masks?’: Filipinos react on ease of wearing masks in UAE

1 hour ago
Remdzen Sison van

32-year-old man from Cuenca, Batangas abducted by 5 men in white van

2 hours ago
iStock 1222256422

21 rabies deaths, close to 200,000 dog bite cases in Kerala as of September 2022

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button