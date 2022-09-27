UAE announces October 8 as paid leave for private sector for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has declared that on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, Saturday, October 8, 2022, would be a paid leave day for the private sector.

The Prophet’s birthday is celebrated on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries.

The remaining two public holidays will be Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. Starting from December 1 to 3, with December 4 being a Sunday, this will be equivalent to a final four-day weekend.