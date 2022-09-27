Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos discusses upgrading of Filipino workers skill in Cabinet meeting 

Staff Report8 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos tackled the importance of upgrading the skills of Filipino workers in his last Cabinet meeting as part of his economic reform agenda. 

Malacanang said that upskilling Filipino workers was discussed by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Migrant Workers during the last Cabinet meeting. 

“Um-attend po siya ng ika-siyam na Cabinet meeting ng administrasyon na ito, nag-participate na po siya kanina. At today, he puts in a full day’s work immediately after taking his oath,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said in a press briefing. 

Angeles said that Cabinet officials did not discuss the depreciating value of peso but the palace official assured the public that the administration is closely monitoring the developments on the peso value. 

