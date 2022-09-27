Limited slots remaining! Tickets nearly sold out for Westlife’s show in Abu Dhabi

With only two days left ’til the one-night-only show of Westlife, limited seats are now up for purchase for the award-winning boyband’s show this September 29 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Sing along the chart topper hits of Westlife such as ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Swear it Again’, ‘My Love’ and ‘If I Let You Go’ for the first time since 2019.

Westlife is one of the best-selling boy bands in the world will perform at the performance, which will light up the iconic Etihad Arena, which is located on the scenic Yas Bay Waterfront community at Yas Island. The group will perform a variety of well-known classics as well as songs from their excellent 18th studio album, Wild Dreams, which was released in 2021.

The most recent album, which makes a statement on the current mood, was written over the course of 18 months and was motivated by the difficulties of the time. It has reflective moments and is all about fresh starts, optimism, and looking ahead.

Shuttle available

To make the experience more comfortable for Westlife fans in Dubai, Live Nation will provide a shuttle bus service from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back on the day of the event, which may be added as an add-on when purchasing tickets for only AED 59.

This is another move by Live Nation to help their sustainability initiatives, as they believe it will encourage people to leave their cars at home, lowering the environmental effect.

Limited tickets left

Filipino fans are advised to book tickets early, as there are only a limited number of tickets available for this one-night-only concert!

Don’t miss your chance to see Westlife at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, this September 29th.

Tickets are now available at www.ticketmaster.ae

For more information visit www.livenation.me.