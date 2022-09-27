32-year-old man from Cuenca, Batangas abducted by 5 men in white van

The Philippines recorded another case of abduction by armed men in a van.

32-year-old Remdzen Sison was abducted by approximately 5 men wearing bonnets in Cuenca, Batangas around 8:00 pm last Monday, September 26.

Sison was on the streets walking to a nearby store in Barangay Poblacion 1, Cuenca, Batangas when he was forced into the van.

Witnesses even captured a video and got the van’s license plate: CTK 692.

PMaj. Ernie Delos Santos, chief of the Cuenca Police, stated that they are currently in coordination with the Land Transportation Office to get information about the white van’s owner.

The van allegedly fled towards the direction of Natunuan in the town of San Jose, Batangas.

Emman Sison, the victim’s brother, appeals to anyone who knows his brother’s whereabouts to help them.

“Malaking tulong po sa pamilya naming mabigyan kami ng kahit anong impormasyon kung saan man siya naroroon sa oras na ito. Wala naman po ako alam na kasalanan ang kapatid ko so parang awa niyo na sana po makita na namin yung kapatid namin,” said Emman in a report from ABS-CBN News.

PMaj. Delos Santos stated that they are already investigating all possible motives for the abduction, including Sison’s previous involvement in illegal drugs. Authorities are currently investigating establishments and houses that may have CCTV installed where they can catch footage of the van of the abductors.